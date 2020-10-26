Coach Kevin Stefanski said Monday that Teller's (calf) status for this Sunday's game versus the Raiders is still up in the air, Nate Ulrich of the Akron Beacon Journal reports.

Stefanski seemed indifferent, at best, when asked about Teller's status, relaying that he wouldn't rule the offensive guard out quite yet. We'll have a better idea of Teller's availability as the practice week progresses. He didn't practice at all last week, so any return to the field would be a step in the right direction.