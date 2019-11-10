Browns' Wyatt Teller: Taking over at RG
Teller has replaced Eric Kush as the Browns' starting right guard, Terry Pluto of the Cleveland Plain Dealer reports.
The Browns acquired Teller from the Bills two weeks prior to the start of the regular season. It was assumed Teller would be given a shot to replace Kush earlier, but the Browns stuck with Kush over the first seven games despite him allowing a team-high 18 quarterback pressures. Teller replaced Kush last week against Denver and will be there again this week against his former team, the Bills. He gets high grades for pass protection but low ones for run blocking.
