Coach Kevin Stefanski said Teller (calf) is progressing and could play in Sunday's game against the Texans, Jake Trotter of ESPN.com reports.

Teller has been sidelined since Week 5 with the calf issue, but appears closing in on a return to the field. Following the team's bye week, it appears there's a good chance for Teller to return, but the call will likely come from the team Friday per Trotter.