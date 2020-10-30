site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
Browns' Wyatt Teller: Won't play in Week 8
Teller (calf) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Raiders, Nate Ulrich of the Akron Beacon Journal reports.
Chris Hubbard should slide into the starting right guard spot in Teller's place. With the Browns on bye in Week 9, Teller's next chance to take the field will come in Week 10 against Houston.
