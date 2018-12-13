Woodson-Luster was promoted from the Browns' practice squad to the active roster Thursday.

Woodson-Luster is set to make his second appearance of the season Saturday against the Broncos, having also suited up in Week 7 when he played eight total snaps against Tampa Bay. He's slated to primarily serve on special teams while also adding depth at outside linebacker behind starters Jamie Collins and Genard Avery.

