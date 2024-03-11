Smith enters the free agency period Wednesday, Zac Jackson of The Athletic reports. He recorded 27 tackles, 5.5 sacks, three passes defense and forced one fumble over 16 regular-season games.

Smith was a valued addition in 2023. He started at defensive end in every game Cleveland's regulars played and was on the field for 59 percent of the snaps. Smith ranked among the top 10 in pass rushing grades, per Pro Football Focus, and can play multiple schemes. There's something left in the tank of the 31-year-old Smith (he'll turn 32 in September), who should draw plenty of attention, including from the team he played for 2023.