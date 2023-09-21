Smith (ankle) was a limited participant at practice Thursday, Mary Kay Cabot of The Cleveland Plain Dealer reports.
After he missed practice entirely Wednesday, Smith took a step in the right direction Thursday towards being available for Week 3. He'll still most likely need to log a full practice Friday to avoid taking an injury designation into the weekend.
