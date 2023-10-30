Smith went to the X-ray room following Sunday's loss to the Seahawks, Zac Jackson of The Athletic reports.
Smith didn't have a major impact during Sunday's matchup, as he tallied just one assisted tackle. The nature of his injury isn't yet clear, but the results his X-rays could help determine his availability for next Sunday's game against Arizona.
