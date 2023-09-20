Smith (ankle) did not participate at practice Wednesday, Zac Jackson of The Athletic reports.
Smith hasn't been terribly productive over two games in 2023, and now his status for Week 3 appears to be up in the air. He has two more opportunities to practice before Cleveland's last injury report of the week comes out Friday.
