Smith is set to re-sign with the Browns on Wednesday on a two-year, $23.5 million deal that could be worth as much as $25 million, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Smith was traded to the Browns by the Vikings last May and went on to record 27 tackles, including 5.5 sacks, three passes defensed and one forced fumble in 2023. The veteran also played on 59 percent of the team's defensive snaps.