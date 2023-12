Smith posted two tackles, each of which was a sack, and deflected a pass in Sunday's 36-22 win against Houston.

Smith was a disruptor throughout the victory, notching four quarterback hits, two of which resulted in a sack. It was his first multi-sack performance since Week 8 of last season. Smith logged 10.0 sacks over 16 games with Minnesota last year, and he's behind that pace with 5.5 sacks through 15 games this season in his first campaign with Cleveland.