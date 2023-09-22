Smith (ankle) will not carry an injury designation into Sunday's game against the Titans, Mary Kay Cabot of The Cleveland Plain Dealer reports.
Smith popped up on the injury report Wednesday after missing practice but will head into Sunday's contest without an injury designation. Now healthy again, the 31-year-old will try to improve upon his production from the first two games, as Smith has only logged three tackles (one solo) so far this season.
