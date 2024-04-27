The Browns selected Zinter in the third round of the 2024 NFL Draft, 85th overall.

Cleveland's offensive line was decimated by injury in 2023, so adding depth there was a priority in this draft. Zinter will hopefully be able to help to that end in 2024, but he suffered a broken left tibia and fibula in his final career game in November. Prior to the injury, Zinter started 42 games at right guard for the Wolverines and was a road grader for a physical Michigan offense that emphasized running the ball and play-action passing. His status will be monitored in the lead-up to training camp, but if he's ready by then, he will be a quality depth piece on the interior.