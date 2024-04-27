Share Video

The Browns selected Zinter in the third round of the 2024 NFL Draft, 85th overall.

Cleveland's offensive line was decimated by injury in 2023, so adding depth there was a priority in this draft. Zinter will hopefully be able to help to that end in 2024, but he suffered a broken left tibia and fibula in his final career game in November. Prior to the injury, Zinter started 42 games at right guard for the Wolverines and was a road grader for a physical Michigan offense that emphasized running the ball and play-action passing. His status will be monitored in the lead-up to training camp, but if he's ready by then, he will be a quality depth piece on the interior.