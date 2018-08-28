Browns' Zane Gonzalez: Beats out Martin for job
Gonzalez beat out Ross Martin for the kicker job, Andrew Gribble of the Browns' official site reports.
The Browns released Martin on Tuesday, but they could still take a look at what else is available around the league in the coming days. Given that he missed five of his 20 field-goal attempts as a rookie last year, Gonzalez seems unlikely to end the lengthy streak of fantasy irrelevance for Cleveland kickers.
