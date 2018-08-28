Gonzalez beat out Ross Martin for the kicker job, Andrew Gribble of the Browns' official site reports.

The Browns released Martin on Tuesday, but they could still take a look at what else is available around the league in the coming days. Given that he missed five of his 20 field-goal attempts as a rookie last year, Gonzalez seems unlikely to end the lengthy streak of fantasy irrelevance for Cleveland kickers.

