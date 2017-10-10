Browns' Zane Gonzalez: Botches two field goals versus Jets
Gonzalez missed both of his field-goal attempts in Sunday's 17-14 loss to the Jets. He converted both extra points.
Gonzalez left six points and likely a win on the board by missing from 52 yards and 39 yards. The rookie kicker -- who beat out Cody Parkey in training camp -- has now missed a whopping three field goals out of five attempts and could find himself on the hot seat.
