Gonzalez missed both of his field-goal attempts in Sunday's 17-14 loss to the Jets. He converted both extra points.

Gonzalez left six points and likely a win on the board by missing from 52 yards and 39 yards. The rookie kicker -- who beat out Cody Parkey in training camp -- has now missed a whopping three field goals out of five attempts and could find himself on the hot seat.

