Browns' Zane Gonzalez: Converts only field-goal attempt Sunday
Gonzalez converted on a 38-yard field goal during Sunday's 24-10 loss to the Ravens. He also made his only PAT attempt.
Gonzalez is perfect on the year, hitting both of his field-goal attempts during the first two weeks of the season. However, with Cleveland's inept offense, his chances will be slim, making him an untrustworthy fantasy option.
More News
-
Browns' Zane Gonzalez: Hits 24-yarder Sunday•
-
Browns' Zane Gonzalez: Wins kicking competition•
-
Browns' Zane Gonzalez: Misses field goal Saturday•
-
Browns' Zane Gonzalez: Hits 39-yard field goal Monday•
-
Browns' Zane Gonzalez: Perfect in Tuesday's practice•
-
Browns' Zane Gonzalez: Picked by Browns•
-
What you missed Monday
If you didn't watch Monday Night Football, consider yourself lucky, because you missed some...
-
Brady's back, Carson's must-own
Heath Cummings looks at a wild Week 2 and tells you what you should believe, and what you...
-
Podcast: Week 2 standouts
From Chris Carson to tight end replacements to the lousy Seahawks passing game, we’re covering...
-
Carson is the RB to target
Rookie Chris Carson's 100-total-yard game against the 49ers should cement him as the Seahawks'...
-
Derrick Henry replacing Murray?
A hamstring injury put DeMarco Murray on the shelf in the second half of the Titans win over...
-
Olsen out, Benjamin, Funchess in
The Panthers have two receivers to pick up the slack from Greg Olsen's broken foot, but Fantasy...