Gonzalez converted on a 38-yard field goal during Sunday's 24-10 loss to the Ravens. He also made his only PAT attempt.

Gonzalez is perfect on the year, hitting both of his field-goal attempts during the first two weeks of the season. However, with Cleveland's inept offense, his chances will be slim, making him an untrustworthy fantasy option.

