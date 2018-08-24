Head coach Hue Jackson dubbed Gonazlez's 54-yard field goal against the Eagles "impressive" Friday, Scott Petrak of the Elyria Chronicle-Telegram reports.

Gonzalez continues to distance himself from fellow kicker Ross Martin in the battle for the Browns' starting kicker job. The 23-year-old was called upon for Cleveland's only field goal attempt against the Eagles, and accounted for the team's only offensive points by nailing the distant 54-yard attempt. A seventh-round pick last year, Gonzalez seems the favorite kicker to start Week 1.

