Gonzalez will compete with Ross Martin during training camp for the Browns' placekicking duties, Andrew Gribble of the team's official site reports.

A seventh-round pick last year, Gonzalez converted just 15 of 20 field-goal attempts and 25 of 26 extra-point tries as a rookie. He'll now need to beat out Martin, who spent the past two offseasons with the Jets but never made it on the 53-man roster. Neither kicker warrants draft consideration in most fantasy leagues.