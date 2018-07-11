Browns' Zane Gonzalez: Facing job battle
Gonzalez will compete with Ross Martin during training camp for the Browns' placekicking duties, Andrew Gribble of the team's official site reports.
A seventh-round pick last year, Gonzalez converted just 15 of 20 field-goal attempts and 25 of 26 extra-point tries as a rookie. He'll now need to beat out Martin, who spent the past two offseasons with the Jets but never made it on the 53-man roster. Neither kicker warrants draft consideration in most fantasy leagues.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Expectations: Projections for all 32
We've previewed every team in the NFL to get you ready for Fantasy season. Find them all h...
-
Fantasy football breakouts: Target Hill
SportsLine simulated the entire NFL season 10,000 times and identified must-draft breakout...
-
Fantasy busts: Avoid Stafford
SportsLine simulated the NFL season 10,000 times and warns that Matthew Stafford and Jarvis...
-
2018 Fantasy busts: Avoid Cooks
Jamey Eisenberg warned about DeMarco Murray in 2017 and has identified 2018 busts.
-
Sleepers: Target Cooper, Mixon
SportsLine simulated the entire NFL season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Football...
-
Aaron Jones gets two-game suspension
Jamey Eisenberg looks at the Green Bay backfield with Jamaal Williams, Ty Montgomery and Aaron...