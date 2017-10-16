Gonzalez made his only field-goal attempt of 41 yards during Sunday's 33-17 loss to the Texans. He also converted two PATs.

Gonzalez reversed his recent misfortune by knocking in a 41-yarder during the first quarter of Sunday's game. The rookie has hit just 50 percent of his field goals (3 of 6) to begin his career, but the Browns seem adamant on sticking with their seventh-round draft pick.