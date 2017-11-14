Gonzalez knocked in his only field-goal attempt during Sunday's 38-24 loss to the Lions. He also converted all three of his PATs.

Gonzalez was successful on a 23-yard attempt Sunday, and his job should be safe for the time being. The rookie kicker is just eight of 12 on field goals on the season, and there was talk of the team trying out other kickers during Cleveland's bye week. That, however, never came to fruition, though another bout with inaccuracy could quickly change that.