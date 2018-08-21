Gonzalez seems to have distanced himself in the battle for the Browns' starting kicker job, Nate Ulrich of The Akron Beacon Journal reports.

Gonzalez is currently competing with fellow kicker Ross Martin for the starting job, and the two had a kicking competition during Monday's practice. Gonzalez went 5-for-5 on his kicks, while Martin missed two that hit each upright. Head coach Hue Jackson took the competition very seriously, saying while game performance is what matters, performance in practice is an indicator of what could happen in a game.