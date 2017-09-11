Play

Gonzalez knocked in a 24-yard field goal during Sunday's loss to the Steelers. He also converted his only PAT attempt.

Gonzalez wasn't needed much during the first NFL game of his career but came through when his number was called. However, until the Browns' offensive proves it can score points on a consistent basis, Gonzalez's opportunities will continue to be limited.

