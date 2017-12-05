Gonzalez made his only field-goal attempt during Sunday's 19-10 loss to the Chargers. He also converted his lone PAT.

A week after hitting a career-high three field goals, Gonzalez had to settle for just one attempt, as the Browns reverted back to their old ways and had trouble moving the ball against the Chargers' stout defense. The rookie kicker is 12 of 18 on the year and has bounced back nicely after a rough start to his career.