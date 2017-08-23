Browns' Zane Gonzalez: Hits 39-yard field goal Monday
Gonzalez converted on his only field-goal attempt against the Giants on Monday.
It's still unclear who will win the Browns' kicking competition, but Gonzalez surely didn't do anything to lose it Monday. He nailed a 39-yarder and watched incumbent kicker Cody Parkey make his only extra-point attempt.
