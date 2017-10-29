Gonzalez converted one of two field-goal attempts and one of two extra-point tries in Sunday's 33-16 loss to the Vikings. After the game, Browns head coach Hue Jackson wouldn't commit to Gonzalez's as the team's kicker for the Week 9 matchup with the Lions and suggested that Cleveland would likely work out some other kickers in the coming days, Tom Withers of the Associated Press reports.

Gonzalez entered Sunday's contest with limited job security after converting just six of nine fields through the Browns' first seven games and did little to regain the confidence of the coaching staff. After misfiring on the extra-point try when the Browns scored the game's first touchdown, Gonzalez sent a 35-yard field-goal attempt wide left in the third quarter, leaving the team with nothing to show for from a 71-yard kickoff return from Matthew Dayes. It's possible Gonzalez sticks around the Browns' kicker if none of the competitors stand out in tryouts this week, but his fantasy ceiling would nonetheless remain limited while he's supported by one of the NFL's weakest offenses.