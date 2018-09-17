Gonzalez will undergo an MRI to evaluate his groin injury Monday, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Gonzalez played with an injured groin that likely impacted him Sunday, when he missed two field goals and two extra points in a three-point loss to New Orleans. At this point, he appears to be in line for the waiver wire with an injury designation or placement on injured reserve as Cleveland looks to improve at the position.

