Browns' Zane Gonzalez: Knocks in three PATs
Gonzalez didn't attempt a field goal but converted all three of his extra-point attempts during Sunday's 27-21 overtime loss to the Packers.
Though the Browns were surprisingly able to move the ball against the Packers, none of Cleveland's drives resulted in a field-goal attempt. Gonzalez has just one attempt over the last two weeks and shouldn't be considered in any fantasy format.
