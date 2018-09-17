Browns' Zane Gonzalez: Likely out of job
The Browns are expected to move on from Gonzalez and add a new kicker to the roster ahead of Thursday's game against the Jets, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.
The decision comes as little surprise after Gonzalez missed four kicks -- two extra-point tries and two field-goal attempts -- during the Browns' 21-18 loss to the Saints on Sunday. After a shaky rookie season in which he converted on only 75 percent of his tries from the field, Gonzalez had entered the 2018 campaign with little margin of error and squandered any job security he held in two weeks. According to Mike Garafolo of NFL Network, veteran kickers Blair Walsh and Cairo Santos have scheduled workouts Monday with the Browns. Cleveland could audition additional kickers in the next day or two before likely settling on an option for Week 3.
More News
-
Browns' Zane Gonzalez: Misses two field goals and two PATs•
-
Browns' Zane Gonzalez: Misses crucial field goal•
-
Browns' Zane Gonzalez: Beats out Martin for job•
-
Browns' Zane Gonzalez: Out-dueled in practice•
-
Browns' Zane Gonzalez: Earns praise in preseason win•
-
Browns' Zane Gonzalez: Has leg up in kicking battle•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Believe in Callaway? Cook panic?
Heath Cummings takes a look at Week 2 and tells you what you should and shouldn't believe.
-
Week 2 reactions plus early waivers
Dave Richard breaks down the key story lines from Week 2, while giving a sneak preview of the...
-
Week 2 Fantasy Football rankings, picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 2
-
Week 2 Starts, Sits, Sleepers, Risks
Who are the non-obvious players you need the scoop on before finalizing your Week 2 lineup?...
-
Week 2 PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 2 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Ben Roethlisberger didn't have a big Week 1 in Cleveland, but he's back in his comfort zone...