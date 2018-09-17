The Browns are expected to move on from Gonzalez and add a new kicker to the roster ahead of Thursday's game against the Jets, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

The decision comes as little surprise after Gonzalez missed four kicks -- two extra-point tries and two field-goal attempts -- during the Browns' 21-18 loss to the Saints on Sunday. After a shaky rookie season in which he converted on only 75 percent of his tries from the field, Gonzalez had entered the 2018 campaign with little margin of error and squandered any job security he held in two weeks. According to Mike Garafolo of NFL Network, veteran kickers Blair Walsh and Cairo Santos have scheduled workouts Monday with the Browns. Cleveland could audition additional kickers in the next day or two before likely settling on an option for Week 3.