Browns' Zane Gonzalez: Misses crucial field goal
Gonzalez missed a game-winning field goal in overtime during Sunday's 21-21 tie with the Steelers. He also converted all three extra-point attempts.
With 13 seconds left in overtime, Gonzalez's potential game-winning field was blocked by T.J. Watt, forcing a tie. Though the rain was a factor, Gonzalez's kick was rather low, making it an easy target to block. It remains to be seen how long of a leash the Browns give Gonzalez after struggling mightily during his rookie season in 2017, but one would assume the team has faith in him after beating out Ross Martin in camp.
More News
-
Browns' Zane Gonzalez: Beats out Martin for job•
-
Browns' Zane Gonzalez: Out-dueled in practice•
-
Browns' Zane Gonzalez: Earns praise in preseason win•
-
Browns' Zane Gonzalez: Has leg up in kicking battle•
-
Browns' Zane Gonzalez: Facing job battle•
-
Browns' Zane Gonzalez: Nails long field goal Sunday•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Podcast: The best of Week 1
We’ve got advice for James Conner and Le’Veon Bell owners plus recaps of every game.
-
Believe in Mahomes, Conner?
Heath Cummings looks at a wild Week 1 and tells you what you should believe.
-
Early Waivers: Managing Week 1 injuries
We saw a couple of big-name tight ends go down with what could be significant injuries in Week...
-
Fantasy Football rankings: Start Burton
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 1
-
Week 1 contrarian DFS plays
Heath Cummings gives you four players who will be underowned in Week 1 DFS contests.
-
Week 1 Injury Report
It's a refreshingly light injury report for Week 1, but there's still plenty Fantasy players...