Gonzalez missed a game-winning field goal in overtime during Sunday's 21-21 tie with the Steelers. He also converted all three extra-point attempts.

With 13 seconds left in overtime, Gonzalez's potential game-winning field was blocked by T.J. Watt, forcing a tie. Though the rain was a factor, Gonzalez's kick was rather low, making it an easy target to block. It remains to be seen how long of a leash the Browns give Gonzalez after struggling mightily during his rookie season in 2017, but one would assume the team has faith in him after beating out Ross Martin in camp.