Browns' Zane Gonzalez: Misses field goal Sunday
Gonzalez missed a 48-yard field goal attempt during Sunday's 31-7 loss to the Bengals.
After missing his first field goal of the season, Gonzalez is now 2 for 3 on attempts, as the rookie kicker hasn't seen much action through the first four weeks.
