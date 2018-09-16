Gonzalez missed two of four field goals and two extra-point attempts during Sunday's 21-18 loss to the Saints.

The Browns may be in the market for a new kicker after Gonzalez kicked away Cleveland's first win in over a year. The second-year kicker missed an extra point to give the Browns a lead with just over a minute left in the fourth quarter, only to miss a game-tying 52-yarder with 18 seconds left. He also missed a field goal in overtime in Week 1. Gonzalez dealt with his fair share of struggles in 2017 and doesn't seem to have made any improvements in the offseason, leaving one to wonder if he's kicked his final game as a member of the Browns.