Gonzalez, who converted a 51-yard goal during Sunday's 28-24 loss to the Steelers, ends his rookie year by making 15 of 25 field goals.

Gonzalez beat out Cody Parkey during training camp and struggled mightily to start his career. He missed three of his first five field goals, and there were rumors that the Browns would be trying out kickers to replace him. That never happened, and Gonzalez showed more consistency toward the end of the season, making seven of his last eight attempts.