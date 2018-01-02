Browns' Zane Gonzalez: Nails long field goal Sunday
Gonzalez, who converted a 51-yard goal during Sunday's 28-24 loss to the Steelers, ends his rookie year by making 15 of 25 field goals.
Gonzalez beat out Cody Parkey during training camp and struggled mightily to start his career. He missed three of his first five field goals, and there were rumors that the Browns would be trying out kickers to replace him. That never happened, and Gonzalez showed more consistency toward the end of the season, making seven of his last eight attempts.
More News
-
SportsLine: Wild card pool rankings
Mike McClure has won over $1 million playing Fantasy Football and gives his optimal wild card...
-
2018 Round 1 previews
Jamey Eisenberg has an early break down of his 2018 first round, as well as the top 12 players...
-
Playoff challenge player rankings
Jamey Eisenberg ranks all the players in the upcoming NFL playoffs based on how far their teams...
-
Fantasy New Year's Resolutions
Our trio of Fantasy football experts share their New Year's Resolutions heading into 2018.
-
Week 17 Rankings Updates
Check out what our experts expect for Week 17 of the NFL season.
-
Week 17 Injury Updates
Week 17's absences are dominated by resting stars as much as injuries. Check out the latest...