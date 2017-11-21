Browns' Zane Gonzalez: No attempts Sunday
Gonzalez failed to attempt a field goal during Sunday's 19-7 loss to the Jaguars. He converted one PAT.
As long as Cleveland's offense sputters, Gonzalez will be far from a viable fantasy option. He has just eight field goals on the year and has attempted only three over past three games.
