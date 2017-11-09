Gonzalez's job is seemingly safe for now, as the Browns have yet to work out another kicker, Nate Ulrich of the Akron Beacon Journal reports.

The rookie kicker has struggled mightily during his first season in the NFL, missing four of 11 field goals and one extra point. Per the report, however, coach Hue Jackson believes Gonzalez can work through his issues, and there's no immediate plans to bring in any competition.