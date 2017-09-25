Browns' Zane Gonzalez: No field-goal attempts in Week 3
Gonzalez made all four of his PAT attempts during Sunday's 31-28 loss to Indianapolis. He didn't attempt a field goal.
The rookie kicker has attempted just two field goals through the first three weeks of the season and should be left alone in all leagues.
