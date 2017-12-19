Browns' Zane Gonzalez: One field goal versus Ravens
Gonzalez made a 45-yard field goal during Sunday's 27-10 loss to Baltimore.
Though his attempts are still few and far between, Gonzalez has seemingly turned his season around after a rough start by converting six of his last seven field goals. The rookie kicker is 13 of 18 on the year.
