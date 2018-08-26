Gonzalez was beaten in a kicking drill by Ross Martin on Sunday, Nate Ulrich of The Akron Beacon Journal reports.

Gonzalez, the Browns incumbent kicker, has performed well in the preseason but was bested on Sunday. Each kicker had five field goal attempts, one each from 34, 38, 40, 45, and 53 yards. Gonzalez went 3-of-5, missing from 34 and 53 yards out, while Ross Martin went 4-of-5, missing from 38. Despite the outcome of the kicking battle, Gonzalez is coming off a preseason game that saw him hit a 54-yard field goal and he's still the favorite to be the Browns' kicker come Week 1.