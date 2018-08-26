Browns' Zane Gonzalez: Out-dueled in practice
Gonzalez was beaten in a kicking drill by Ross Martin on Sunday, Nate Ulrich of The Akron Beacon Journal reports.
Gonzalez, the Browns incumbent kicker, has performed well in the preseason but was bested on Sunday. Each kicker had five field goal attempts, one each from 34, 38, 40, 45, and 53 yards. Gonzalez went 3-of-5, missing from 34 and 53 yards out, while Ross Martin went 4-of-5, missing from 38. Despite the outcome of the kicking battle, Gonzalez is coming off a preseason game that saw him hit a 54-yard field goal and he's still the favorite to be the Browns' kicker come Week 1.
More News
-
Browns' Zane Gonzalez: Earns praise in preseason win•
-
Browns' Zane Gonzalez: Has leg up in kicking battle•
-
Browns' Zane Gonzalez: Facing job battle•
-
Browns' Zane Gonzalez: Nails long field goal Sunday•
-
Browns' Zane Gonzalez: Flawless in defeat•
-
Browns' Zane Gonzalez: One field goal versus Ravens•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Preseason Week 3 takeaways
What caught Dave Richard's eye in Week 3 of the preseason? Plenty! Learn how certain players...
-
Best Fantasy Football breakouts to draft
SportsLine simulated the entire NFL season 10,000 times and identified must-draft breakout...
-
Adrian Peterson still a risky Fantasy RB
Drafting Adrian Peterson in Fantasy leagues is fine, but don't spend a valuable pick to do...
-
Barber the Bucs starter, Godwin rising
It's clear Peyton Barber will begin the year as the starting running back in Tampa Bay. Can...
-
Give Peterson his due
Adrian Peterson looked better than expected on Thursday night. More importantly, he looked...
-
Fantasy Football rankings, best sleepers
SportsLine simulated the 2018 NFL season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Football...