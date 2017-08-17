Gonzalez made all five of his field-goal attempts during Tuesday's practice, Nate Ulrich of the Akron Beacon Journal reports.

Gonzalez was drafted in the seventh round of the 2017 NFL Draft in order to compete with incumbent Cody Parkey, but although the rookie had a stronger day than his competitor on Tuesday, Parkey still has the upperhand. The next few preseason games should paint a clearer picture on who will win the job.