Browns' Zane Gonzalez: Replaced by Greg Joseph
The Browns will release Gonzalez (groin) following his early-season struggles, Mary Kay Cabot of The Cleveland Plain Dealer reports.
With Gonzalez struggling out of the gate, team moved on from the 2017 seventh-rounder Monday by adding Greg Joseph, who spent the preseason with the Dolphins in the wake of a strong college career at Florida Atlantic.
