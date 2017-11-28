Gonzalez converted three of four field-goal attempts and his only extra-point try en route to 10 points in Sunday's 30-16 loss to the Bengals.

Gonzalez was one of few bright spots for the lowly Browns, as he set a new career high in points. Considering he still only sports 50 points on the campaign, though, it's clear to see his limitations.

