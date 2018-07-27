Browns' Zaycoven Henderson: Signs with Browns

Henderson inked a contract with the Browns on Friday, Nate Ulrich of the Akron Beacon Journal reports.

Henderson appeared in 45 games during his career at Texas A&M, recording 111 tackles 21.5 tackles for loss and 8.5 sacks. He should provide additional depth along the defensive line for Cleveland, looking to latch on as a reserve tackle.

