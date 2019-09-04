Bruce Anderson: Jettisoned from practice squad
Anderson was released from the Buccaneers' practice squad Tuesday, Jenna Laine of ESPN.com reports.
The undrafted rookie's stay on the Buccaneers' taxi squad was brief, as he'd just signed on Sunday. Despite Tuesday's development - which was prompted by the team re-signing Patrick O'Connor -- it wouldn't be surprising to see Anderson return at some point, considering the team was apparently interested in getting a longer look at him.
