Bruce Anderson: Let go from practice squad
Anderson was released from the Colts' practice squad Wednesday.
Anderson was let go to make room for defensive tackle Lyndon Johnson on the practice squad. The undrafted rookie out of North Dakota State will look for an opportunity elsewhere in the league.
