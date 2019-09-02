Anderson was added to the Buccaneers' practice squad Sunday, Scott Smith of the team's official site reports.

The undrafted rookie had limited opportunities in preseason game action until the final exhibition, when he compiled 70 rush yards and a touchdown along with seven additional yards on a pair of receptions. The Buccaneers ultimately went with only three running backs on their final 53, so Anderson could potentially have a quick path to the active roster if injuries strike the position.