Bruce Anderson: Signs with practice squad
Anderson signed with the Colts' practice squad on Wednesday.
Anderson went undrafted back in April and spent the summer with the Buccaneers before being cut Aug. 31. He spent a short stint with their practice squad, and now will work with the Colts.
More News
-
Bruce Anderson: Jettisoned from practice squad•
-
Bruce Anderson: Nabs practice squad spot•
-
Buccaneers' Bruce Anderson: Workhorse back in preseason finale•
-
Buccaneers' Bruce Anderson: Slight boost in workload•
-
Buccaneers' Bruce Anderson: Minimal action in preseason loss•
-
Buccaneers' Bruce Anderson: Returns to practice•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: Running backs
Whether you lost someone to injury or are dealing with some disappointments, you might have...
-
News & Notes: Grab Mecole, trust JuJu
Ben Gretch looks at all the latest news and notes around the league.
-
Week 2 Waivers: Injury replacements
Week 1 had a ton of injuries to sort through, and whether you need a replacement or are just...
-
Week 2 Fantasy Football rankings, picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 2
-
Stealing Signals: Week 1 breakdown
Ben Gretch focuses on what matters for Fantasy players as he recaps every game from Week 1.
-
Week 2 QB Preview
Heath Cummings gives you everything you need to know about quarterback in Week 2 including...