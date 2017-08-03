Bruce Ellington: Let go by 49ers
The 49ers waived Ellington (undisclosed) on Thursday.
Ellington hasn't played in a game of note since injuring his hamstring during the 2016 preseason. In the meantime, he missed portions of the offseason program with a soft-tissue injury, which appears to have extended into training camp. Now on the open market, he'll likely have to prove his health in order to land another legitimate opportunity.
More News
-
49ers' Bruce Ellington: Out with soft-tissue injury•
-
49ers' Bruce Ellington: Faces more competition this season•
-
49ers' Bruce Ellington: Placed on injured reserve•
-
49ers' Bruce Ellington: Remains sidelined with hamstring injury•
-
49ers' Bruce Ellington: Hurts hamstring in Saturday's preseason game•
-
49ers' Bruce Ellington: Sidelined Saturday•
CBS Sports Store
NFL Cold Weather Gear
-
Live: 12-team PPR mock draft
Follow along LIVE with our CBS Sports staff 12-team PPR mock draft.
-
How to watch preseason
With the preseason starting up with Thursday's Hall of Fame game, Chris Towers presents five...
-
Andrew Luck a Fantasy bargain?
Has Andrew Luck's shoulder injury created a marketplace where Fantasy owners can get him at...
-
Podcast: Does preseason matter?
The Hall of Fame Game is just a day away, so let’s get you ready for the preseason and look...
-
Dynasty Update: Doyle rules
Sometimes players move because of NFL news. Sometimes players just keep helping themselves....
-
Dynasty Update: Montgomery a real option
Heath Cummings expands his ranking of dynasty running backs to 70, taking note of risers and...