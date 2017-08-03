The 49ers waived Ellington (undisclosed) on Thursday.

Ellington hasn't played in a game of note since injuring his hamstring during the 2016 preseason. In the meantime, he missed portions of the offseason program with a soft-tissue injury, which appears to have extended into training camp. Now on the open market, he'll likely have to prove his health in order to land another legitimate opportunity.

More News
CBS Sports Store
NFL Cold Weather Gear
More NFL Sports Gear
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories