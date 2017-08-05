Ellington (undisclosed) was waived with a failed physical designation Saturday.

Ellington just signed with the Jets on Saturday morning. He has not played a snap since 2015, though, a season where he caught 13 catches for 153 yards and zero touchdowns for the 49ers.

