Bruce Ellington: Waived after failed physical
Ellington (undisclosed) was waived with a failed physical designation Saturday.
Ellington just signed with the Jets on Saturday morning. He has not played a snap since 2015, though, a season where he caught 13 catches for 153 yards and zero touchdowns for the 49ers.
