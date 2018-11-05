Bruce Ellington: Works out for Lions
Ellington recently went through a workout with the Lions, Adam Caplan of SiriusXM Radio reports.
Ellington seems healthy after being waived from the Texans' injured reserve in late October. While there's no word on whether Detroit extended him a contract offer, the fifth-year pro could be a nice fit on a Lions team that would benefit from an upgrade at slot receiver after trading Golden Tate to the Eagles last week.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Patterson now eligible at RB
The Patriots are using Cordarrelle Patterson as a running back, so CBS is allowing Fantasy...
-
Fantasy Football waiver wire, Week 10
Pat Fitzmaurice is among the most accurate Fantasy Football experts in the country
-
Believe it: Add Davis? Brees back?
We're heading down the stretch in the Fantasy regular season. Heath Cummings tells you what...
-
Week 9 reaction and Week 10 waiver adds
Heath Cummings reacts to Week 9 and tells you who to add heading into Week 10.
-
Contrarian DFS Plays
High-upside, low-ownership plays for DFS contests in Week 9.
-
Week 9 Injury Updates: Diggs out?
Catch up on the latest injury news from around the NFL on Sunday morning.