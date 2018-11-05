Ellington recently went through a workout with the Lions, Adam Caplan of SiriusXM Radio reports.

Ellington seems healthy after being waived from the Texans' injured reserve in late October. While there's no word on whether Detroit extended him a contract offer, the fifth-year pro could be a nice fit on a Lions team that would benefit from an upgrade at slot receiver after trading Golden Tate to the Eagles last week.

More News
Our Latest Stories