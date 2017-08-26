Bruce Gaston: Waived from Reserve/Injured list
Gaston (undisclosed) was waived from the Reserve/Injured list by the Lions on Saturday.
Gaston was waived/injured by the club on Monday due to the undisclosed issue, but it appears the team is ready to give him up. Assuming he goes unclaimed, the two sides will likely agree on an injury settlement.
More News
-
Bruce Gaston: Waived/injured by Detroit•
-
Lions' Bruce Gaston: Signs with Detroit•
-
Packers unveil inactives for Sunday's NFC Championship Game•
-
Packers list inactives for divisional playoff game•
-
Packers relatively healthy heading into Week 16 against the Bucs•
-
Packers unveil inactives for Buffalo game•
-
Checking in on Abdullah, Gillislee, Lacy
Three backfields of interest were on display in the all-important third preseason game with...
-
Next Blount? 2017 Sleepers and ADP
SportsLine simulated the entire NFL season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Football...
-
Patriots Expectations without Edelman
Julian Edelman's knee injury looked serious of Friday night. Heath Cummings looks at the Patriots...
-
SportsLine's top five running backs
SportsLine's advanced computer model outperformed experts last season and shares its top five...
-
Crowder tops fantasy football breakouts
SportsLine simulated the entire NFL season 10,000 times and identified must-draft fantasy football...
-
Beware of Carr: Busts and rankings
SportsLine simulated the entire NFL season 10,000 times and warns that Julian Edelman and Derek...