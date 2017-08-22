Play

Gaston was waived/injured by the Lions on Monday due to an undisclosed injury, Michael Rothstein of ESPN.com reports.

The Lions haven't elaborated on the nature of Gaston's injury, but the defensive tackle wasn't viewed as a strong candidate to make the 53-man roster even if health had prevailed. He'll likely revert to the Lions' injured reserve list if he clears waivers.

More News
CBS Sports Store
NFL Cold Weather Gear
More NFL Sports Gear
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories