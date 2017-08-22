Bruce Gaston: Waived/injured by Detroit
Gaston was waived/injured by the Lions on Monday due to an undisclosed injury, Michael Rothstein of ESPN.com reports.
The Lions haven't elaborated on the nature of Gaston's injury, but the defensive tackle wasn't viewed as a strong candidate to make the 53-man roster even if health had prevailed. He'll likely revert to the Lions' injured reserve list if he clears waivers.
